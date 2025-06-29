Two Famous Sports Families Shaped This Hawaiian Wrestling Territory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the Polynesian legacy in pro wrestling, the Anoa'i family – or The Bloodline – is often brought up, with High Chief Peter Maivia – The Rock's adoptive grandfather – being considered as one of the family due to his close bond with Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi and Polynesian culture simply considering all Islanders as family. However, when it came to the wrestling scene in Hawaii, there was another family who paved the way for Maivia over the state's wrestling territories.

Back in the 1930s, the Hawaiian wrestling territories were dominated by Al Karasick's Polynesian Pacific Wrestling, who used the allure of "working vacations" to entice pro wrestlers to seek a sunnier destination for competing. Following his retirement, Ed Francis, father of NFL player Russ Francis, and Lord James Blears took over the Hawaiian territories and maintained strong ties with both AWA and NWA. But by 1979, they sold PPW to Maivia, who established a strong relationship with NJPW.

During a special episode about the wrestling territories, VICE TV sat down with several veterans who all gave accounts of Maivia. Lars Anderson specifically described him as the "paramount high chief" and the top tier in Samoan culture. The late Kevin Sullivan interestingly described Maivia as a super nice guy, but added that he was tough as nails, and recalled along with Bruno Lauer how Billy Robinson – coined as one of the greatest Shoot Wrestlers in history, was jealous of Maivia, claiming that the "High Chief" had the charisma and looks that Robinson didn't, despite his ability. Additionally, Maivia and Robinson ended up getting into a bar fight, where Maivia permanently injured Robinson, proving that he was dangerous enough in his own right and likely deserving of the fear and respect he got.