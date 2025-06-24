WWE Producer & Former TNA Star Abyss Addresses Possibility Of In-Ring Return

For many years, pro wrestling fans knew him as the troubled monster called Abyss. Nowadays, he works as a backstage producer in WWE under his real name, Chris Park, with an apparent sense of peace. That peace was formally confirmed earlier today, via a statement released through Fightful Select.

When asked about a potential in-ring return, Park indicated that that aspect of his career was firmly in the rearview mirror. "To answer quite frankly, I'm done. I don't have plans to ever wrestle again," he said. "Never say never, but I don't see it in the cards, and I don't want it in the cards. I'm so happy what I'm doing as a producer."

Park, age 51, reiterated his enjoyment in working on the backend of WWE, especially game planning. He did note, however, that while hasn't pushed for it, he is open to appearing as Joseph Park, another alter ego, on WWE television in the future.

This week, WWE announced that Park's former persona Abyss will soon debut in the Dunk & Destruction DLC pack in WWE 2K25. This video game character will come complete with his nail-filled board named "Janice" and the classic Abyss entrance song. Park last wrestled in a Monster's Ball Match at the Rival Showdown And Out Come The Wolves in 2019. The same year, he came aboard to WWE as a producer, whom former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes considers as one of the best.

Park's in-ring career began in the mid-1990s, with stints in TNA Wrestling and AAA in the years following. Along the way, he notably claimed the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and TNA Television Championship.