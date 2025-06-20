Cody Rhodes Shouts Out Former TNA Talent As One Of WWE's Best Producers

While travel issues once led him to co-producing a WWE live event, Cody Rhodes usually follows the direction of WWE's official lineup of producers. Amongst the palette is Chris Park, better known as former TNA Television Champion Abyss. During a recent edition of "What Do You Wanna Talk About," Rhodes shared insight into his 2023 Crown Jewel match against then-Judgment Day member Damian Priest. In doing so, Rhodes also praised Park, the match's producer.

"I wanna shout out one of the best producers in all of WWE, that being Chris. Abyss is Chris Park. I just call him Abyss. Just a wonderful producer," Rhodes said. "Incredibly nervous all the time, but wants everything to be great. He was our producer for our match in Saudi."

Despite already planning the match with Park, Rhodes revealed that he and Priest received a last-minute instruction from a WWE management member that would have changed the course of the match. "For whatever reason, sometimes the crowds are amazing and hot and vocal and loud. This crowd was a little bit more subdued," Rhodes recalled. "Right before we went out, we were second to last I believe. Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, this had been a regular TV story, someone in management stood up and said, 'Hey, guys, if they're not there for you, just go home. Take it home.' I remember thinking 'Hmm, don't love that.'"

Instead of giving into the underwhelming feel of the live crowd in Saudi Arabia, Rhodes and Priest mutually decided to push themselves even harder in the ring. This move proved successful as the WWE Universe then became more lively, which in turn earned them praise from backstage officials. "Good moment, and I felt good for Abyss," Rhodes added.

