WWE Star Cody Rhodes Ranks His Time Leading The Bullet Club Faction

The Bullet Club is one of the most important factions of the past two decades in pro wrestling. Originating in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the group had a crossover, mainstream appeal rarely seen in non-North American wrestling promotions. You could find their iconic t-shirt hanging on a rack at your local Hot Topic.

The Bullet Club that Cody Rhodes inherited lacked that luster. Rhodes explains on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" show that the coolness associated with the faction suffered when he was at the helm.

"Bullet Club was so cool when Finn Balor was doing it, so cool when AJ Styles was doing it, but they weren't making money. It wasn't a money making enterprise. I joined, and it did start making money. However, it was the least cool thing ever. And I realized that I was like, the sellout, commercial Bullet Club."

Still, "The American Nightmare" is proud of his time as the Bullet Club leader and embraces it as a critical point of his career between his two WWE runs.

"When I look at the leaders of the Bullet Club, I don't mind when people get into these heated arguments over how awful I was for it, because, well, we were doing well."

You can say that Rhodes' post Bullet Club career has been remarkable, as he arguably sits atop the entire industry. There have been some rumblings that WWE is planning to turn Rhodes heel in the near future, which could freshen him up following his three-year, white hot run as WWE's biggest babyface.

