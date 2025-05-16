Backstage News On Whether WWE Is Planning To Turn Former World Champ Cody Rhodes Heel

There's been talk about Cody Rhodes turning heel in WWE, after The Rock tried to buy his soul, while John Cena got a positive response from the crowd despite being a heel. However, it seems that WWE still wants to portray

The Rock recently discussed the possibility of Rhodes turning heel and selling his soul to him. "Fightful Select" has once again reiterated, though, that WWE doesn't have any plans to turn Rhodes heel anytime soon, with sources within the company stating that numerous people in WWE are against it. The reason is plainly down to the merch and ticket sales that "The American Nightmare" has brought to the promotion. The report added that Rhodes is to be a babyface for the rest of the year.

"Fightful" has cited an earlier report by them, which had then highlighted how merch and ticket sales were soaring thanks to Rhodes being one of, if not the biggest babyface in WWE. Another report had claimed that The Rock wanted Rhodes to be a heel before his match against Cena at WrestleMania 41, but those plans were shelved. Sources within WWE denied those plans, with Triple H reportedly wanting Cena to turn heel, an idea that The Rock endorsed.

Rhodes hasn't been seen on WWE television ever since he lost the title to Cena at "The Show of Shows," with Cena feuding with Randy Orton after WrestleMania. The 17-time world champion could reportedly face R-Truth — his longtime fan — at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place on May 24, while CM Punk is another potential opponent for him, although recent reports claim that he may not face him at Money in the Bank.

As for Rhodes' potential heel turn, he stated last year that while he has considered it, he is leaning against it due to the strong connection he has built with the fans.