The Rock Teases Return To 'Soul' Proposition In WWE

In the days following WWE WrestleMania 41, it's become clear that fans aren't happy about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's absence from the show. After his involvement in John Cena's heel turn in March, much of the WWE audience was expecting The Rock to get involved in Cena's title match against Cody Rhodes, but it was Travis Scott who helped set up Cena's win.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week, The Rock revealed that it was his decision to not get involved at WrestleMania, believing that he would overshadow Cena and Rhodes. While it may seem as though the company moved on from "The Final Boss" aspect of the storyline, the wrestler and actor plans to bring it back around at some point in the future.

"It's not [about the] soul right now," Johnson said. "Right now, it's not. But, by the way, we'll go back to it. ... I can't tell you the texts that I got, and from the guys that I got, who are these top guys who are saying — one in particular, who I love, is my guy. I call him the Superman of the company. He's like, 'Listen, my soul's for sale when it's time.' And I said, 'I love it. Let's do it.'"

It's not clear which wrestler Johnson is referring to with his "Superman" comment. In the past, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has shared kind words about The Rock and teased a possible alliance between the two, but it has yet to materialize.

According to Johnson, he didn't know ahead of time that Scott was going to be involved in Sunday's main event. When the rapper did appear, Johnson immediately knew that people would then expect The Rock to show up, but his original intent was to ensure the audience stayed focused on the struggle between Cena and Rhodes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.