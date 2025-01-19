WWE's Drew McIntyre Says He Got A Favor From The Rock, Explains Why They Have No Beef

On the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," Drew McIntyre received an in-ring loss from "Main Event" Jey Uso. On a more positive note, though, he is also on to track to receiving a special favor from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who currently sits amongst the TKO Board of Directors. During a recent interview with Daily Mail UK, McIntyre opened up about his history with Johnson as well as their backstage encounter at "Raw."

"He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career, he's always had such positive words," McIntyre said. "... When I re-signed [in 2024], I sent the sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice and to include me in his live stream after the match, I wasn't exactly expecting it, but I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favour, and he's working on that for me."

As McIntyre alluded to, their backstage interaction was captured on Johnson's recent Instagram live stream. The two firstly shared a laugh over their mutual use of profanity before Johnson offered to help McIntyre with anything he needed. As such, McIntyre took the opportunity to whisper something in Johnson's ear, presumably the aforementioned favor.

In 2019, Johnson publicly touted McIntyre as one of the next big superstars in WWE – a sentiment that "The Scottish Warrior" still cherishes to this day. Years before that, McIntyre similarly recalled being on the same plane as Johnson's ex-wife, who informed him that she and Johnson both saw a bright future for him.