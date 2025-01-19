WWE's Drew McIntyre Says He Got A Favor From The Rock, Explains Why They Have No Beef
On the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," Drew McIntyre received an in-ring loss from "Main Event" Jey Uso. On a more positive note, though, he is also on to track to receiving a special favor from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who currently sits amongst the TKO Board of Directors. During a recent interview with Daily Mail UK, McIntyre opened up about his history with Johnson as well as their backstage encounter at "Raw."
"He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career, he's always had such positive words," McIntyre said. "... When I re-signed [in 2024], I sent the sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice and to include me in his live stream after the match, I wasn't exactly expecting it, but I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favour, and he's working on that for me."
As McIntyre alluded to, their backstage interaction was captured on Johnson's recent Instagram live stream. The two firstly shared a laugh over their mutual use of profanity before Johnson offered to help McIntyre with anything he needed. As such, McIntyre took the opportunity to whisper something in Johnson's ear, presumably the aforementioned favor.
In 2019, Johnson publicly touted McIntyre as one of the next big superstars in WWE – a sentiment that "The Scottish Warrior" still cherishes to this day. Years before that, McIntyre similarly recalled being on the same plane as Johnson's ex-wife, who informed him that she and Johnson both saw a bright future for him.
McIntyre Asserts That The Rock Has Never Personally Wronged Him
Aside from the TKO Board of Directors, Johnson is also a member of The Bloodline. The Bloodline, of course, have been a big thorn in McIntyre's side across recent years, so much so that he's now carried out attacks against originals Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in revenge.
Despite his general disdain for The Bloodline allegiant, McIntyre still views Johnson in a favorable light. In fact, he considers him to be a mentor.
"Already, I've seen some people after I posted a video on social media of the interaction... 'Oh, you know he's a member of The Bloodline?' Wait a minute, am I not specific enough? I feel like I'm very, very clear when I talk and explain things, and then I even go to socials to extra explain things to people. If you've wronged me personally, I am coming for you," McIntyre said.
"How has [Johnson] ever wronged me personally? He has helped me over and over and over. So I don't know how much I have to break things down for somebody."
Interestingly, Johnson reunited with Roman Reigns – a common thread in McIntyre's Bloodline-related grievances — on the same episode of "Raw." In Reigns' case, he defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, which earned him the Ula Fala and the foremost control of The Bloodline. Afterward, Johnson further cemented Reigns' status as "Tribal Chief" by placing the Ula Fala around his neck, then embracing him in the center of the ring. Last year, Johnson and Reigns teamed up on night one of WWE WrestleMania 40, defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the process.