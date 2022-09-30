Drew McIntyre Reveals Advice From The Rock That Got Him Going

Drew McIntyre has found success in WWE, becoming a Triple Crown Champion with two WWE World Championship reigns, two WWE Tag Team Championship wins, and one Intercontinental Championship victory. McIntyre also found success outside of WWE in Impact Wrestling, being one of the only men to win both the Impact World Championship and the WWE World Championship. The Rock also found success in WWE, and then transcended the business to become one of the world's biggest stars, appearing at the Super bowl, multiple different Hollywood movies, and even creating a show dedicated to his life known as "Young Rock." McIntyre revealed advice that the former 10-time WWE World Champion gave him that got him going.

"[The Rock] is such a great guy, he's not changed during his entire life, career, success he's had," McIntyre said appearing on the "Hollywood Raw Podcast." "I once read in his book, 'All it takes is all you got,' and that really struck a chord with me ... I can see, meeting his mother, why he's able to keep his feet on the ground. She's the coolest person in the world."

The last three years of McIntyre's WWE career have been the biggest, as he has won the 2020 Royal Rumble, defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Championship, and headlined WWE's first stadium show in the UK in 30 years, Clash at the Castle, against Roman Reigns. McIntyre was unsuccessful in his attempt to win Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Reigns received help from the newest member of The Bloodline and real-life brother to The Usos, Solo Sikoa. McIntyre is currently embroiled in a feud with Karrion Kross, who made his return to WWE following Triple H becoming the Head of Talent Relations, with McIntyre and Kross competing in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules.