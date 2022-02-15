One of the biggest non-game moments coming out of the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night was how WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened the game with an on-field promo, which you can see below.

Rock took to Twitter today to thank the NFL and everyone involved for allowing him to open the big game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

“My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl. I failed at that. But last night my dream came true.. in a different way [smiling face emoji] Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust. Thank U fans [Earth emoji] for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY [exploding head emoji] [fire emoji x 2] [mic emoji] #grateful [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

The XFL co-owner made several additional tweets on his big Super Bowl LVI moment, as seen below. He tagged the NFL in another post, writing, “[mic emoji] [fire emoji x 4] [mic emoji] Teamwork. Dreamwork. [Earth emoji] [muscle flex emoji] @NFL”

SoFi Stadium is also the home of WrestleMania 39 in 2023, where Rock is rumored to return to the ring against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Rock’s full tweets with video from Sunday below:

“Spine tingling” is right up there with “making backs crack and livers quiver” 😂

Again, thank you @NFL, players, coaches for the trust in me 🎤 and the FANS who went WILD 🔥🔥🔥

Love you guys and love our connection and MANA 4L. #SuperBowl https://t.co/fuyU7L0pqu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2022

Thank you!!!

It was only ‘Electrifying’ because of the crowd’s INSANE reactions. 80,000+ and millions 🌍

That positive energy and mana was un•f’n•believable 🔥🔥🔥💥💥 https://t.co/TgpYs40Rpw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2022

