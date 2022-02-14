There was a lot of involvement from WWE during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI.

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella appeared alongside her America’s Got Talent: Extreme co-judge Terry Crews to describe her experience judging the talent show. Nikki also rightly predicted the Los Angeles Rams to clinch the big game.

.@terrycrews and Nikki @BellaTwins describe what it is like being a part of America's Got Talent: Extreme and give their predictions for #SBLVI! pic.twitter.com/TyUvkqDAYA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 13, 2022

– WWE legend Batista appeared in a Super Bowl commercial spot titled “Thrill Driver” to promote the new Nissan Z car. The commercial included cameos from Brie Larson, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Danai Gurira.

– According to PWInsider, WWE sent Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil to represent them at Super Bowl LVI. O’Neil was involved in several philanthropic events over the weekend. The report added that Sasha Banks was also at several Super Bowl events over the course of the last few days.

– Pat McAfee missed the SmackDown tapings in New Orleans this past Friday in order to attend the Super Bowl LVI festivities in Los Angeles. McAfee did the voice-over for two WrestleMania 38 commercials that aired during the game. The two ads can be seen below.

Allow @PatMcAfeeShow to describe #WrestleMania Season. The Road to @WrestleMania heats up every Monday Night on #WWERaw at 8/7c on USA, and the most stupendous two-night #WrestleMania in history streams Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 8E/5P exclusively on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/BVfEBiIkSz — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2022

How do you describe #WrestleMania Season? The Road to #WrestleMania heats up every Monday Night on #WWERaw at 8/7c on @USA_Network, and the most stupendous two-night @WrestleMania in history streams Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/bBuKnrMg1m — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2022

– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Super Bowl LVI with a promo that was reminiscent of his days in WWE. The Rock would use his WWE catchphrases to introduce the Bengals and Rams in the pre-game ceremony, before declaring how the Super Bowl had “finally” returned to Los Angeles.

– The Rock, as Black Adam, also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the upcoming slate of DC films.

– As is tradition, WWE sent a customized WWE Championship belt to the Los Angeles Rams for the winning Super Bowl LVI. As seen below, Rams OLB Leonard Floyd proudly wore the belt during Rams’ victory celebration. WWE acknowledge the same via their official Twitter account.

THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/0KPNtypB4R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]