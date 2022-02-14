Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Super Bowl LVI with a promo that was reminiscent of his days in WWE.

The Rock introduced the Cincinnati Bengals and the LA Rams and used his WWE catchphrases. The former WWE Champion noted that the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles and that it was “finally” time for the game to begin.

Also a commercial for “WrestleMania Season” aired during the first half of the Super Bowl.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon reacted to the WrestleMania 38 commercial on Twitter.

She wrote, “So cool to see #WrestleManiaSeason run through during #SBLVI! What a game so far and the halftime show was 🔥! 48 days left to go before #WM38 at @ATTStadium and getting a sneak peak for #WM39 next year at @SoFiStadium! Everything looks incredible!”

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Below are the videos of The Rock’s introduction and the WrestleMania commercial:

Allow @PatMcAfeeShow to describe #WrestleMania Season. The Road to @WrestleMania heats up every Monday Night on #WWERaw at 8/7c on USA, and the most stupendous two-night #WrestleMania in history streams Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 8E/5P exclusively on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/BVfEBiIkSz — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2022

