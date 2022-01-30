WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to send out several tweets congratulating last night’s Royal Rumble competitors.

She first tweeted, “Congratulations to all of last night’s #RoyalRumble winners & competitors! What an incredible night! Welcome back to so many including @sanbenito – competing as if he never left! #BadBunny”

Stephanie then tweeted out a “welcome back” to Melina, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, WWE Hall of Famers Lita, Molly Holly, The Bella Twins, and Ivory, Cameron, Sarah Logan, Kelly Kelly, Ronda Rousey, Michelle McCool, and Alica Fox.

She wrote, “And @BellaTwins, @McCoolMichelleL, @MickieJames, @AmyDumas, @RealMelina, #MollyHolly, @RondaRousey, @TheBarbieBlank, @ArianeAndrew, #Ivory, @AliciaFoxy, @DanielleMoinet, @SarahRowe– welcome back, you killed it in the women’s #RoyalRumble match!”

She also commented about “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville’s WWE Royal Rumble debut.

Stephanie McMahon tweeted, “And who could forget @realjknoxville’s @WWE debut! He talked a lot of trash and put up a hell of a fight. While he might not be going home with a #WrestleMania title shot, we can all look forward to #JackassForever coming out February 4th!”

As noted, last night’s Men’s Royal Rumble winner was Brock Lesnar and the Women’s Royal Rumble winner was Ronda Rousey. Results of the event are available here.

Below you can see her tweets:

