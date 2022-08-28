Drew McIntyre On Karrion Kross: 'It's An Hourglass, It Doesn't Go Tick-Tock'

On the August 5 edition of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and his wife and manager, Scarlett made their surprise returns after being released in November 2021. At the end of the show, Kross assaulted Drew McIntyre, repeatedly slamming his head against the steel ring steps.

McIntyre recently spoke about the former NXT Champion with Quetzalli Bulnes from El Brunch de WWE.

"First of all, I'd like to get Clash at the Castle out of the way, since it's the biggest match of my entire career," McIntyre said. "Um, he's [Karrion Kross] not letting up. He's leaving little symbols around, to remind me he's lurking in the shadows, outside of the attack from behind, and the hourglass that he left in my locker room in Canada last week.

"I understand he's coming to take what he believes is his, but he's gotta understand, I'm freaking busy. I gotta go fight for the title. So he can take a step back. Once I finish with Roman, then I'll kick his face off and I'll break his little sandglass. I don't get it. It's an hourglass, it doesn't go tick-tock."

WWE's premium live event Clash at the Castle is this Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The main event is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. McIntyre for the title. Clash at the Castle will be WWE's first time hosting a UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the "El Brunch De WWE" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.