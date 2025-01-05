WWE Board Member The Rock Buys More TKO Stock, Increases Total Shares By 50 Percent

It's been nearly one year since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became an official member of TKO's Board of Directors, and it seems he has even more power in the company, as he has acquired a significant amount of shares in stock as part of his deal with the company according to a new filing.

The filing that was sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission states that Johnson has acquired a total of 96,557 shares, taking his total amount up from 193,166 to 289,673, with the value of stock in TKO closing out at 142.40 per share on January 3. The amount of shares Johnson has acquired are worth $13,749,716.80, and his total amount of shares in TKO are worth $41,249,435.20, with these figures likely to fluctuate depending on the stock market. In April 2024 after his match at WrestleMania 40, Johnson received a reported $9 Million-worth of shares in TKO, meaning that he has increased that figure by almost 450% in less than 12 months.

Johnson was very happy to become a member of the TKO board, calling it a full circle moment that he was incredibly proud of, as he got to sit at a table that his father and grandfather helped build during their time in the business. Not only did he cement himself as one of the most important figures in all of sports entertainment, but he also got to own the rights to the name "The Rock" which was previously owned by WWE. If Johnson wanted to, he could license "The Rock" name back to WWE to make even more money as he would get a large cut of any merchandise.