WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke with TMZ Sports and wanted to give a shout out to The Rock for believing in him during a time when he wasn't doing much in the WWE.

Last July, Rock spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked who he thought was the next big Superstar in WWE.

"I just know that a lot of guys obviously are working very hard," Rock said. "I spent a lot of time with Roman just now, spent the past week with him and we were talking about everybody who has potential and who doesn't. Personally I like Drew McIntyre. I think he's got a great look and a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing."

In the video above, McIntyre recalled Rock's comment and appreciated his words.

"I want to give a shout-out because you guys posted something with The Rock," McIntyre began. "Right before the call — 'TMZ? Why does that ring a bell?' — it was interesting when he took a moment and was asked, 'Who is going to be the next breakout star?' and he said Drew McIntyre. If you watch what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. I wasn't showing my personality, like I've done over the past few months.

"I wasn't on a winning streak and he pointed me out. It's interesting with guys like, Vince McMahon and The Rock, when they see something in somebody that others don't or maybe you don't see in yourself. I wanted to say thank you for seeing that in me, too. It's pretty cool, these people that believed in me that are so influential in the entertainment industry."

McIntyre won the title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He then took out the Big Show in another title match shortly after the PPV ended.

You can check out McIntyre's full comments in the video above.

