Backstage Report On Upcoming John Cena PLE Matches Involving CM Punk, Travis Scott

Despite CM Punk's post to Instagram following Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's successful title defense over Randy Orton at Backlash, "The Second City Saint" reportedly isn't facing "The Last Real Champion" at Money in the Bank. According to PWInsider Elite, several creative sources said that the match is currently not the plan for the next premium live event, but WWE wants to get to Cena versus Punk "when the timing is right" on Cena's retirement tour.

Punk posted a screengrab of Cena on his Instagram story over the weekend. The initial post declared Cena was still champion, to which Punk cheekily replied, "For now." The pair have history at Money in the Bank, most notably back in 2011 when Punk won the WWE Championship from Cena then left the company with the belt in tow, though he returned just a few short weeks later.

Though Punk and Cena isn't the plan for WWE's next PLE on June 7, PWIE reported that those in creative circles believe that rapper Travis Scott will be available for Money in the Bank. There have reportedly been pitches for Cena to team with the rapper, who was present for his initial heel turn at Elimination Chamber, in either a regular tag match or a multi-man tag. Scott has been training with Booker T at his school in Texas.

Cena is advertised for Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend. Though his opponent has not been named, R-Truth got involved in his match at Backlash, and Cena put Truth through a table at the press conference following the event.