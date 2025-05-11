CM Punk Teases WWE Title Match With John Cena Immediately After Backlash PLE Ends

John Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Champion against Randy Orton at the weekend's WWE Backlash PLE, in his very first title defence since winning the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Now, former WWE world champion and Cena's former nemesis, CM Punk, has set his sights on him and declared that he will end his 17th world title reign.

Punk posted a story on Instagram featuring a screengrab of a video snippet after Cena won the title, which stated that Cena is still the champion — to which Punk replied, "For now." Cena defeated Orton on Saturday night, after a see-saw match which saw several referee bumps, producers getting RKO'd, and even R-Truth interfering and eating an RKO. After the match ended, Cena got on the mic and stated that he's searching for a new challenger after his successful title defense.

Punk, who was not on the card at the weekend's PLE, could be a potential opponent for Cena, owing to their incredible past library. "The Second City Saint" is advertised for this week's "WWE Raw," where we will likely learn more about the direction that he will take following his feud with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. WWE's next main roster PLE, Money in the Bank, could be the fitting event to put a ribbon on Punk and Cena's iconic rivalry, as it was the same event in 2011 when Punk won the WWE Championship. Earlier in the year, Punk had expressed his desire to have one last match with Cena, whom he had last faced in a singles match in 2013.

Punk, who last wrestled at WrestleMania 41, appeared at the end of last week's "Raw," where he came to save Jey Uso during the World Heavyweight Champion's match against Rollins.