WWE's CM Punk Discusses Whether He's Interested In Working With John Cena

CM Punk and John Cena have a long history together, as Cena was Punk's chief rival during Punk's historic reign as WWE Champion in 2011-2012. Now that both men are back in the company, they are set to clash again — Punk will face Cena, along with four other stars, in the men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. In an interview with ESPN, Punk said he's interested in getting one more one-on-one match with Cena before Cena's retirement.

"I think he's John Cena. He can call his shot and he's busy doing other stuff," Punk said. "He's spending more time here giving back on his way out ... I would feel fortunate if he picked me to do anything with me."

Whether a match or even just a promo segment, Punk believes there's enough history between the two men to make things interesting.

"I think there's a story to tell there and, selfishly, I just like being around John. I tried to hang out with him as much as I could at the Rumble because I know this is fleeting," Punk admitted. "I'd be a liar if I told you that I didn't want to do anything with him."

Punk doesn't care if it happens on a Premium Live Event or on an episode of "Raw" on Netflix, he just hopes that there is some kind of interaction between the two. Since that interview, Punk defeated Sami Zayn to gain entry in the Elimination Chamber, meaning the two will tangle there at the very least.