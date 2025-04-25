Backstage News On John Cena Teaming With Travis Scott In WWE, Potential Opponents

Throughout John Cena's journey to the dark side of aligning with The Rock, Grammy Award winning rapper Travis Scott has made his presence known in WWE. Not only did give Cody Rhodes a legitimate ear injury at WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in March, but he also got himself involved in the WrestleMania 41 night two main event between Rhodes and Cena. It has already been reported that there is a chance that Scott will eventually get his hands dirty and wrestle an actual match, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed the plans WWE reportedly have for a potential tag team of Scott and Cena.

Given how much of a thorn he has been in his side, Meltzer claimed that Rhodes would be one half of the tag team facing Scott and Cena, stating that in order for the match to actually work, WWE would need as big of a babyface as possible in order to combat Cena, who is the top heel in the company at this time. As for who would teaming with Rhodes, Meltzer's theory is that Bad Bunny would make the most sense, not just because he has experience working in WWE over the years, but that he is as big, if not bigger, than Scott when it comes to mainstream casual popularity. Meltzer did note that nothing has been set in stone, but that Scott and Cena would need worthy opponents for when they do eventually team up together.

Bad Bunny has not been seen in WWE since his San Juan Street Fight with Damian Priest at Backlash 2023, but has admitted that he wants to get back in the ring at some point in the future, stating that he wants a little more preparation this time around just so he is physically ready.