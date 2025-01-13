Bad Bunny Explains Why He Wants To Step Into A WWE Ring One More Time

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has not stepped foot in a WWE ring since 2023, with his latest match taking place at Backlash against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. It's remained uncertain if the three-time Grammy Award winner had decided to bring his WWE career to a close; however, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Bunny revealed that he would like to wrestle one last time.

"I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn't risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don't know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we're always paying attention to what's going on. But when, I don't know. I hope there's a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I'd love to take more time to get ready physically."

Prior to his most recent match in Puerto Rico, Bunny defeated The Miz and former WWE star John Morrison alongside Priest at WrestleMania 37. He also entered the Royal Rumble in 2022 and lasted for almost eight minutes before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar. It remains to be seen when Bunny will return to the ring, but it sounds like the door is open to his WWE comeback whenever he's ready.

