Report: John Cena To Face Former WWE US & Tag Champ At Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship on Saturday against Randy Orton at the Backlash PLE, and the show also teased his possible next opponent.

As per Cory Hays, Cena could be feuding with one of his most loyal and passionate fans, R-Truth, at the next Saturday Night's Main Event show.

"R Truth is scheduled to face his "childhood hero" John Cena very soon. Say in 2 weeks," said Hays.

The show will be held in Tampa, Florida, on May 24, 2025, where WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is also set to put his title on the line against Logan Paul. R-Truth, a long-time fan of Cena's, interacted with him recently backstage on the April 25 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where Cena ignored his No. 1 fan despite only getting praise from him. At Backlash, Truth came to the ring and ate an RKO from Orton, and was later seen arguing with commentator Michael Cole about Cena's goodness, as Truth still believes that Cena is a good person and his hero. The signs of a Cena vs. Truth clash were laid at the post-Backlash press conference, where Truth interrupted Cena, leading to the veteran star being put through the conference table after Cena hit him with an Attitude Adjustment.

R-Truth was in disbelief when Cena turned at the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this year, as he questioned why everyone was turning on the 17th time world champion. Truth and Cena, over the course of their career, have teamed together and faced each other in singles matches, with their last singles match against each other coming way back in 2011.