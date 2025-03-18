R-Truth On John Cena's WWE Raw Promo: 'Why Is Everyone Turning On My Childhood Hero'

John Cena's heel turn has shaken up many of his ardent fans, none more than fellow WWE star R-Truth, who has idolized the 16-time world champion.

Cena's return to WWE television on this week's "WWE Raw," where he explained the reasons for becoming the bad guy and changing face, elicited a lot of negative reactions from the vocal crowd in Brussels, Belgium. Shouts of "Cena sucks" echoed through the Forest National arena, which seems to have irked Truth. In response to a post by WWE on X, the former 24/7 Champion questioned why everyone is turning on Cena.

"Something's wrong... Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero @JohnCena," asked Truth.

Following Cena's turn at Elimination Chamber, Truth was, at first, had a crisis of sorts, then later questioned Cena, and then told his fans that he's trying to stay positive during this rough time. Truth, famously, has detailed how he looked up to Cena, calling him his "childhood hero."

Cena, on this past week's "Raw," claimed that the fans had bullied him over the last two decades and that they have not been good to him, while even calling them selfish. Cena's WrestleMania 41 opponent and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes interrupted "The Cenation Leader," who threatened to end Cena's retirement tour at their match at "The Show of Shows." Fans will hear more from Cena over the next two weeks as he is advertised to feature in the final two "WWE Raw" shows in Europe, first in Glasgow, Scotland, followed by another show in London, England.