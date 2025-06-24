Why Nic Nemeth Doesn't Think Adam Page Will Dethrone AEW Champ Jon Moxley At All In

With his cowboy flair and honest journey to redemption, "Hangman" Adam Page has cemented himself as an ultra fan favorite character in All Elite Wrestling. Still, TNA Tag Team Champion Nic Nemeth isn't fully convinced that it will be rewarded with the AEW World Championship at AEW All In.

On "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth weighed in on the upcoming title match between Page and Jon Moxley at the July 12 pay-per-view, which came about after Page's win in the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament. "I know the connection [Page] has. I know he's been there since day one," Nemeth said. "I know that his story arc has gone up and down and all over the place, and he has delivered every time. I really like his character work. By the way, AEW, a show known for wrestling, opens with a promo and he cuts it all in Spanish and it's still meaningful. It's not just like he's getting through the words; it was great.

"I think he's doing everything you possibly can to say, this is the guy and have the connection with the crowd too. I just don't know if they're going to do it. There's something in the back of my head that it feels like it's WWE style where. It's like, yeah, this seems like the guy, but is [Tony Khan] going to pull the trigger here? I don't know."

According to Nemeth, AEW CEO Tony Khan may feel more inclined to wrap up Moxley's current AEW World Championship reign in a full-circle manner, specifically by bestowing the honor to one of the two men he went through the begin his reign — Darby Allin and Daniel Bryan. In Allin's case, he put his guaranteed world title shot on the line against Moxley and lost it. At WrestleDream, Moxley then defeated Danielson for the AEW World Championship.

