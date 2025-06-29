AEW Star Says He Didn't Initially Like Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. In WWE

As the Ruthless Aggression Era was coming to an end, American actor Freddie Prinze Jr. became a writer on WWE's creative team on two separate occasions, first from 2008-2009, and then returning in 2010 to work with the company for another two years. With Prinze Jr. lacking experience in the wrestling industry, many performers didn't approve of his skill set, including AEW Manager MVP, who detailed his initial frustrations working with the "She's All That" star on a recent episode of "Marking Out."

"He and I didn't get along at first. I didn't like him cause I'm like, I'm not letting this old tiger, beat teen heartthrob tell me about wrestling man. Get your ass out from around me. I was not nice to him and then we had to work together."

It wasn't until the go home show before SummerSlam 2008 where Prinze Jr. earned MVP's respect, as the AEW star admitted that the former writer brainstormed an impressive line in a promo for his upcoming match against Jeff Hardy.

"I don't remember what the line was ... I remember me hearing Freddie suggest that and being like 'Damn, that's it. That's the line right there.' And begrudgingly, I had to look at him and go 'That's actually real good man.'" MVP said. "I remember Vince [McMahon] sending somebody to tell me that he liked the promo, like a bunch of people came up congratulating me on how great that promo was and then I was kind of looking at Freddie like 'Thanks man."'

Following the promo, MVP shared that he and Prinze Jr. smoked a joint together, where they bonded over kickboxing and martial arts, which led both men to form friendship that still holds strong today.

