AEW's Tony Schiavone Was 'Blown Away' By This Segment From Grand Slam Mexico

Tony Schiavone got to add the legendary Arena Mexico to the list of historic venues he has worked at on June 18 when he was part of the three-man booth that called the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite." The fans in Mexico City got to see All Elite Wrestling in person for the very first time, with appearances from a variety of CMLL stars throughout the night, but on a recent edition of his "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone agreed with a fan who wrote in to the podcast to say that they were blown away by Hangman Page's show opening promo being entirely in Spanish.

""I was blown away at Hangman cutting a promo entirely in Spanish," so was I," Schiavone said. "I was in the backstage area, he was walking back-and-forth in a kind of secluded area by himself, and he was going over his promo and he was speaking Spanish, and I'm think 'oh he's going to like just do a couple of lines of Spanish" right? He did the whole thing in Spanish, and it was amazing that Excalibur was able to translate for us too."

Page thanked CMLL and the fans in Arena Mexico for allowing himself and AEW into their home for the evening, explaining that he learned how to speak Spanish through a number of Mexican workers who used to work on the tobacco farm that Page grew up on. Page would praise their work ethic, honesty, and the love they had for their families, stating everyone can be better by working together, using AEW's relationship with CMLL as an example of how collaboration can lead to something truly special.

