Former WWE Star Ryback Responds To Comments Made By Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

Former WWE star Ryback has hit out at Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens after they seemingly referenced him on a recent edition of Rhodes' podcast.

On the "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, Owens and Rhodes discussed the latter's run on the independent circuit following his WWE exit, noting that he didn't charge as much as other former WWE stars. They alleged that one wrestler charged significantly more than others, which led to indie promotions not booking him.

Ryback, on X, responded by claiming the two WWE stars were referring to him and criticized them for their comments, explaining that he stopped taking bookings to focus on his health and care for his ailing dog.

"I was made aware & saw the clip of @FightOwensFight & @CodyRhodes, two guys I always liked & got along with. It's clear they were referencing me, even with the name censored," began Ryback. "For context: I was booked solid for 3 years straight after WWE. My rate was set by my then-manager Pat Buck (a promoter himself), and every promoter I worked with made money and got my full effort—meet & greets, matches, fan time, all of it. What's often left out: I walked away from a multi-million dollar WWE contract. I wasn't fired. I needed a 5-disc fusion and full right shoulder replacement at 34. I was told not to wrestle again. I had nerve damage that risked paralysis if I continued."

I was made aware & saw the clip of @FightOwensFight & @CodyRhodes, two guys I always liked & got along with. It's clear they were referencing me, even with the name censored. For context: I was booked solid for 3 years straight after WWE. My rate was set by my then-manager Pat... — RYBACK (@Ryback) June 25, 2025

Ryback rounded it off by saying that he's not bitter about his WWE exit, and wished the best to both Rhodes and Owens.