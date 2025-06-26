John Cena Heavy Favorite To Retain Undisputed WWE Title At Night Of Champions

John Cena appears to be the odds-on favorite to walk away from Night of Champions as the Undisputed WWE Champion when he faces off against his old rival, CM Punk.

On Saturday, Cena and Punk will face off against each other for the first time in a singles match since 2013, and Cena, "BetOnline" says, will easily win the match, with odds of -3000 to +900.

The show in Saudi Arabia will also see the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring final, where the odds seem to be a little closer. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face off against his friend and 14-time World Champion Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. Rhodes is the favorite, with betting odds of -700 to +400. Meanwhile, over on the Queen of the Ring final, Jade Cargill is tipped to defeat Asuka, with odds of -500 and +300. The winners will get a shot at a world title at SummerSlam.

The other title match at Night of Champions will see Jacob Fatu put his United States title on the line against Solo Sikoa, where Fatu is tipped to retain his belt, with odds of -220 to +155. Rhea Ripley is the overwhelming favorite to come out on top in her street fight match against Raquel Rodriguez, with the odds favoring her at -700 to Rodriguez's +400.

The sixth and final match of the night will feature the match between Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross, where Zayn is backed to win as per the bookies, with odds of -350 to +225.

The show in Saudi Arabia is set to go ahead, despite doubts surrounding the possibility of it happening in the Middle East due to the conflict in the region.