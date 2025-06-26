Kevin Owens Calls Out Top Indie Star For Repeatedly Expressing Desire To Return To WWE

The independent pro wrestling scene seems to be getting a lot more buzz these days, especially after former WWE star, Matt Cardona, made a name for himself on the Indies, and proved that wrestlers can be successful without WWE or a contract. However, Cardona has continuously voiced his desire to return to WWE, which Kevin Owens recently brought up during a conversation with Cody Rhodes about the independent scene.

"I love Matt!" Owens insisted during an appearance on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" after Rhodes suggested there might be some heat between he and Cardona. "The only thing I'll say is, for a guy who loves being on the Indies so much, he sure f***ing talks about how much he wants to be back in WWE, a lot, that's all!"

Owens continued as Rhodes cracked up laughing. "Can't call yourself 'King of the Indies' and you're going out there telling people, 'I don't know why WWE hasn't signed me, I don't get it, if I was them I'd definitely sign me!' Are you f***ing happy or not, dude?"

Afterward, Owens reiterated he had no issues with Cardona. "I love Matt, no problems. Don't like his tan, told him this to his face." This led to further conversation about wrestler tans in which Owens exclaimed "Bron Breakker should be arrested!"

