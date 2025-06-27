Megan Bayne Remains Undefeated On AEW Collision After Dominant Win Against Vert Vixen

Megan Bayne defeated Vert Vixen in singles action during "AEW Collision" to sustain her undefeated streak.

Bayne entered the ring with her opponent on Saturday night already in the ring and wound up making quick work of her, kicking the match off with a big boot before sending Vixen into the turnbuckles. She followed up with a suplex and mocking kicks to her grounded foe, only for Vixen to offer a brief striking exchange before getting overpowered and decked once again with a flying lariat; Bayne then followed up with Fate's Descent to secure the pinfall.

Having only lost to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at Dynasty in April, Bayne is now 8-1 in singles action since returning to the promotion in January. She had returned in a Casino Gauntlet staged at "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" for a shot at the Women's title, and can be expected in the running to enter the upcoming Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas.

Bayne was a part of the All-Star Tag match that came immediately before the Casino Gauntlet had been announced, winning alongside Penelope Ford, Thekla, and Athena against Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo, naturally suggesting some if not all of those names could be featured.