Adam Cole Survives Hard-Fought TNT Title Match With Josh Alexander On AEW Collision

The story of Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family continued on this week's special Thursday night episode of "AEW Collision," with Adam Cole defending the TNT Championship against Josh Alexander. As expected, this title match turned out to be a back and forth battle.

"The Walking Weapon" seized early control by stunning Cole with a mid-air forearm shot off an attempted Panama Sunrise. From there, Alexander sent Cole crashing to the floor with a crossbody and dominated the entire picture-in-picture sequence, which faded out with Cole super-kicking Alexander in the corner. The same move later proved pivotal as two of them allowed Cole to finally put Alexander in position to take his finisher, The Boom, and retain his TNT Championship after about 13 minutes of competition.

For Cole, this marks his third title defense since besting Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynasty in April. His other unsuccessful challengers were The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, the latter of whom lost via disqualification.

In the case of Alexander, "Collision" marked his first title opportunity as an official member of the All Elite Wrestling roster. Last October, he challenged his now-stablemate Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged In Excellence event.

The Don Callis Family and Paragon, led by Cole, have been at odds for several weeks, resulting in multiple encounters in singles and tag team action across "AEW Dynamite" and "Collision" programming. In the main event of "Collision," Kyle Fletcher took on Paragon's Kyle O'Reilly.