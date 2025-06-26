AEW Collision Live Coverage 6/26 - TNT Title On The Line, Kyle Fletcher Vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of a special Thursday edition of "AEW Collision" on June 26, 2025, coming to you from the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington!

After being on the winning team in the All-Star 8 Woman match last week, Megan Bayne will take on independent wrestling star, Vertvixen. After being on the losing team, Queen Aminata looks to get back on track when she faces Skye Blue.

Last Saturday, Christian Cage declared that he and his "son" Nick Wayne would become the first father-son AEW tag team champions. They'll start their quest tonight against Big Bill and Bryan Keith. We'll also see an in-ring confrontation with FTR and The Outrunners.

In more tag team action, Brody King will team up with Templario to take on Rocky Romero and Hechicero. The Don Callis Family will see another member in action against Adam Cole. On "Dynamite", Cole issued an open challenge to any member of the DCF with Josh Alexander answering. The main event will see Kyle vs. Kyle when DCF's Kyle Fletcher battles Paragon's Kyle O'Reiily.