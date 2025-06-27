Tommy Dreamer Praises AEW's Attention To Detail In Ospreay-Bucks Segment On Dynamite

This opening contest of this week's "AEW Dynamite" episode pitted Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland against Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Originally, Ospreay and Strickland were slayed to wrestle later in the show. Per an impromptu call from AEW EVPs The Young Bucks, however, it moved to the top, with Ospreay's entrance music being immediately played.

While describing the subsequent match as "excellent" on "Busted Open After Dark," industry veteran Tommy Dreamer also expressed an appreciation for the smaller elements that set the stage for it. "They change the order because it's supposed to be last, now it's going to be first. This match is happening now. They hit Will Ospreay's music and detail, he comes out," Dreamer said.

"Even better detail, our announcers [say] he doesn't have his boots laced. His kick pad is still up. His wrist tape is not taped. He rushes to the ring because, like I said, that's every wrestler's nightmare, and you saw it unfold on AEW television. Then here comes Swerve. He's got a nice tie with the Seattle area as well. He was kind of sort of ready. Didn't have his jacket on, I believe."

Despite the abrupt change of plans, Ospreay and Strickland emerged victorious in their tag team affair, courtesy of the latter's brainbuster and House Call on Christian. Afterward, the pair challenged The Young Bucks to another tag match at the AEW All In pay-per-view on July 12. This bout was later made official, with the added stipulation of The Young Bucks putting their Executive Vice President titles on the line.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.