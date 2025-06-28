AEW's Jeff Jarrett Addresses WWE HOFer Scott Hall's Struggles With Alcoholism

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall was a legend of the wrestling business, but also someone who struggled with drug and alcohol dependency for his whole life. On a recent episode of "My World," fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett remembered dealing with the difficult Hall during Hall's brief time in TNA Wrestling.

"At the end of the day...either an individual wants to get sober or they don't, and it's pretty clear that the disease of addiction, of alcoholism, got him," Jarrett said. "There are some folks, they call them 'high-bottoms,' that have small consequences, and then there's others...whether it's jail, institutions, losing jobs, losing family, losing all kind of things, that still isn't enough."

Hall had brief tenures in TNA, first from 2002 to 2005, and then from 2007 to 2008, but both were hobbled by sporadic appearances and Hall's general behavior.

"He wasn't on any long-term contract," Jarrett said. "We're talking about consequences...I don't think his work life really had any consequences...Scott was unfortunately running his ship and we know where that ended up...He just wasn't ready, wasn't ready to accept the help."

Hall died in 2022, following complications from surgery on his hip. Hall's longtime friend, Kevin Nash, said that the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a relapse for the notoriously germophobic Hall. Nash compared Hall's behavior to that of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, and said that the relapse led to a fall, causing the hip injury, and Hall's eventual death from complications.