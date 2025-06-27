Athena Looks Back On 'Magic' Owen Hart Cup Match With AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

This past April, Mercedes Mone and Athena put on a classic during their first match together in the Owen Hart Cup Women's Semi Final. The ROH Women's World Champion failed to defeat "The CEO," but she also struggled to appreciate the match afterwards, explaining on "The Takedown on SI" that she often focuses on the negative aspects of her work rather than the positives.

"It took me a few days to kind of process everything. I know that sounds weird. I think because I'm always on the hustle and the bustle with everything it's very hard for me sometimes to just sit back and enjoy what I put on a platter ... I will immediately start going through like 'Oh I should have done this."'

Despite initially being unable to process her emotions, upon watching the match back, Athena admitted that she truly found her dance partner in the ring and would love the opportunity to enter a storyline with Mone.

"I watched the match and I just remember having a tear come to my eye and I don't really get too emotional ... it just was magic for me, it was like I found a true equal in the ring to me on every level who countered my chaos and I angered her sataness," she explained. "It left me wanting to do a full storyline with Mercedes Mone. It just kind of felt in that moment that all of it was worth it."

Athena also reflected on the crowd chanting "This is awesome" before her match with Mone even started, which allowed her to completely experience the art of professional wrestling and the passionate fanbase watching her.

