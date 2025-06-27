WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Hopes Vince McMahon Returns To Sports Entertainment World

With the controversies surrounding Vince McMahon during his final years heading WWE Creative, fans were read for a change. Because of this, once Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepped in, things have trended well for the company. Today, however, online sentiment has begun to shift some, with many — including WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long — wishing McMahon would return to the world of pro wrestling.

During an episode of Mac Davis's "Road Trip AFTER HOURS" podcast, Davis criticized the current state of wrestling creative industry wide as well as the viewership reported for "WWE Raw" on Netflix, while expressing his desire to see McMahon bring his creativity back into sports entertainment, which Long agreed with. "I don't care whether you hate to hear it or not, this is how I feel about the guy!" Long said after Davis pointed out that not everyone would be happy with McMahon returning to the world of sports entertainment.

In the past few months, there have been several accounts from veterans as well as reports on what McMahon's next move could possibly be, with suggestions that he may team up with a massive investor to buy WWE back from TKO. However, when it comes to possibly establishing a brand-new wrestling promotion, a recent report from Dave Meltzer claims that someone close to McMahon doubts the former WWE Chairman would take the helm of a "minor league" promotion.

