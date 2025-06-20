Report: Source Close To Vince McMahon Doubts He'll Run 'Minor League' WWE Competition

Despite being in the middle of one of the biggest lawsuits in the history of wrestling, Vince McMahon seems to be attempting to get himself back into the entertainment business as his name has been linked to a number of different business entities in recent weeks. At the end of May, he registered three entities in his 14TH & I investment and entertainment firm, there were talks of him potentially purchasing the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships, and some people believe that he will attempt to buy WWE back from TKO at some point in the near future.

While nothing is confirmed at the time of writing, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was able to confirm one thing with a source close to McMahon, that he is not going to try and create a "minor league" wrestling promotion to challenge WWE. The source claimed that McMahon is too dominant-minded to try and start a war with the company he helped become the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The example that was given to Meltzer was how McMahon didn't create the ill-fated XFL in the early 2000s to go head-to-head or challenge the NFL, it was designed to present Football in a different way.

The source stated that McMahon would be presenting a minor league product with a minor league roster, despite being a major league owner, against dominant, existing brands like WWE and AEW, which both have the benefit of much better distribution deals. Meltzer did throw out the idea of McMahon potentially coming back to wrestling by way of purchasing TNA Wrestling, who WWE currently have a working relationship with, but even with a good media rights deal, TNA would still be a distant number three to WWE and AEW in first and second respectively, and that if he couldn't change the Football status quo with the XFL, he would have next to no chance in wrestling with TNA.