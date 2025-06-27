Why WWE's Karrion Kross Is Targeting Sami Zayn, The 'Father Of All Lies'

Karrion Kross will be competing in his first premium live event match since WrestleMania 40 when he takes on Sami Zayn at Night of Champions on Saturday, after targeting Zayn backstage for weeks, goading him into finally getting physical backstage on Monday's "WWE Raw." During the event's kickoff show on Friday before "WWE SmackDown," Kross interrupted Zayn speaking with the crowd and Michael Cole. Kross finally let Zayn, and the fans, know why he had been seemingly so obsessed with targeting the former Intercontinental Champion.

"The father of all lies, Sami Zayn. You know, Sami, I just want you to understand something," Kross said. "I always targeted you for one simple reason. It's because I believe that you are a liar. I think the whole thing of you being a good guy is a charade because I've seen you do terrible, terrible things to people and if there's one thing that I hate most in this world, it's a liar."

Kross promised that at Night of Champions, he would "put his arm through the back" of Zayn's head and the referee would count to three, declaring him the victor. He said that's when he would get the validation he feels he deserves.

"Everyone will know that I have always told the truth, especially about you and they will know with great certainty that I am the devil you know and he is the devil you don't," Kross said, before he and Scarlett walked off stage.

Zayn said that was what Kross always does, hide in the shadows only to come out, whisper something in your ear, and go back. Zayn said that Kross would find out he doesn't dance with the devil, but he'd dance "all over Kross' face" Saturday night.

