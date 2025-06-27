Backstage Update On Reason For International Outage During WWE SmackDown From Riyadh

Fans who watched the international stream of "WWE SmackDown" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on Netflix on Friday afternoon before the show aired on the USA Network at its normal time in the United States were met with about 30 minutes of technical difficulties toward the very beginning of the episode. According to an updated report from Fightful Select citing WWE sources, the issues stemmed from a power outage to the control room and gorilla position at the Kingdom Arena, causing the Netflix feed to drop for viewers.

Fightful reported that "SmackDown" will air as normal in the states at its normal start time of 8 pm EST and WWE re-filmed the interrupted segment, which was an in-ring promo with King of the Ring tournament finalists Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. The Netflix feed dropped out right as Rhodes and Orton had made their way to the ring for the segment ahead of their match on Saturday.

The outlet noted in their initial report that talent were made aware of the broadcast issues and after the promo segment concluded, Orton attempted to kill time, as "Voices" played in the arena, and he went around greeting and interacting with fans. After about 25 minutes into the outage, Rhodes came back out to speak, and Carmelo Hayes also came out to confront Rhodes, and ate a Cross Rhodes for his troubles, to further kill time. The internal screens throughout the Kingdom Arena came back on, with the Netflix broadcast shortly to follow.