Latest Details On Janel Grant's Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince McMahon

It's been two weeks since defendants, former WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, and WWE, filed a motion to compel arbitration toward the ongoing civil lawsuit against former WWE employee Janel Grant, who first filed this lawsuit in January of 2024, accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Now, Grant's legal team has submitted a request for multiple documents, including emails, board documents, materials, NDA drafts, and employment files already reviewed by federal investigators, to challenge the enforceability of the arbitration clause.

Following reports made by Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Grant is requesting a plethora of documents of communication between January 1, 2019 through January 30, 2025 (all of what Grant's team is requesting can be found in Thurston's link). On Monday evening, Grant's counsel claimed in their new filings that Grant signed the non-disclosure agreement in 2022 because she was, "in an extreme state of duress and coercion at the hands of Vince McMahon." McMahon and WWE argue that this case should be moved to private arbitration, citing the arbitration clause was part of a $3 million non-disclosure agreement between Grant and McMahon. Grant claims the clause is not enforceable.

In a statement to POST Wrestling after their most recent filings earlier this week, Grant's team stated, "WWE and McMahon had the opportunity to voluntarily provide discovery and they refused. They claim the NDA and its arbitration clause are enforceable, but resist any attempts to investigate whether Ms. Grant was coerced into signing it—facts that go to the heart of its enforceability. They can't have it both ways. Today we asked the Court to allow that discovery to proceed, Ms. Grant deserves to have the facts about her case." McMahon and WWE have until Monday, June 30, to file opposition.