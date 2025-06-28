Jade Cargill On Potential For Naomi Cashing In MITB On Her After QOR, World Title Win

Jade Cargill is currently set to compete in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, where she'll face Asuka at Night of Champions, for a chance to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. However, Cargill's rival and former stablemate, Naomi, is the current holder of the Women's Money in the Bank contract, meaning that if she wins gold, she might have to look over her shoulder every night.

"You tell me what I should be afraid of; if anything, she should be afraid of me," Cargill said during an appearance on the "Raw Recap" where she was asked about Naomi. "She always sneaks attacks me — she's a specialist in that — I think that she's great, she's great at running." Cargill further emphasized that she's not worried about anything when it comes to Naomi, and predicted that she'll go out and deliver while wishing her rival the best and simultaneously predicting that it'll be another failed cash in.

According to a report, Cargill was already slated to win gold before WrestleMania and would've originally have defended her belt at the "Grandest Stage of Them All." The report additionally claimed that WWE sees Cargill as a bigger star than Asuka, which, if true, means that Cargill will end up walking away with the win at Night of Champions and then go on to defeat Stratton, so clashing with Naomi will likely be more a reality if that's the case.

