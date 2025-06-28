WWE's Triple H To Fans Chanting For One More Match: 'It Would Be The Last Thing I Do'

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque clapped back to fans calling for one more match.

Levesque retired from the ring in March 2022 after a cardiac event in September 2021, requiring him to have a pacemaker, and has since then become better known as the Chief Content Officer running the WWE product as Vince McMahon resigned under controversy. He last wrestled in a set of June 2019 house shows in Japan, just weeks after his last match on pay-per-view opposite Randy Orton at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

WWE returned to the Kingdom for Night of Champions on Saturday, with John Cena defeating CM Punk in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. While talking about their match during the Night of Champions Post-Show, Levesque was met with "One more time" chants as he lauded Punk for his journey back to the company. He softly shot down the chants on account of his heart condition, answering, "You chant all you want, there ain't one more match in this... You know how they say, 'It's the last thing you do.' It would be the last thing I would do."

Although Levesque first confirmed he would not be returning to ring in March, it was not until a month later at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 that he made his decision apparent to the wider audience. He cut a promo in the ring, leaving the microphone in the ring alongside his wrestling boots to follow the custom of wrestler retirements.