AEW's Athena Reveals What She'll Do If She Reaches 1000 Days As ROH Women's Champion

At the time of writing, Athena has been the ROH Women's World Champion for a total of 932 days, having made 29 successful title defenses since dethroning Mercedes Martinez at the Final Battle pay-per-view in December 2022. Her reign as champion is the longest for any champion in the history of ROH, surpassing Samoa Joe's record of 645 days back in September 2024, but the "Fallen Goddess" is eyeing up another major milestone.

The 2025 Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place on September 5, a date that, if Athena keeps her title until then, will her 1000th day as ROH Women's World Champion, and during a recent appearance on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," Athena already has things in mind on what she will do if she reaches 1000 days as champion. "I never thought it would happen to be honest with you. I think right now I just take it a day at a time, because like...honestly like once I hit a thousand days, mama's going to call herself the modern day Bruno Sammartino." While Athena may have only been half-joking by saying she will be comparing herself to the WWE Hall of Famer, she was very serious when revealing how thankful she is for everything that has happened in her career.

The road to Death Before Dishonor won't be easy as there will be many potential chances for Athena to lose her title. Her next defense will take place at ROH's Supercard of Honor event on July 11, where she will defend the title against Thunder Rosa, a woman who she has crossed paths with a number of times in recent weeks. However, for all of her success in ROH over the past three years, Athena has never managed to beat Rosa in singles competition.

