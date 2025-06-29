Backstage News Regarding Online Rumor That WWE's Karrion Kross Can't Take A Back Bump

For the uninitiated, a wrestling ring canvas might seem like a fine enough surface to land considering how many bumps performers take on it, but that isn't the case. The wrestling ring is made of steel beams, planks of wood, and a sheet canvas to cover a layer of thin foam padding, far from a trampoline-esque that some might suspect at first glance, and even some wrestlers aren't entirely happy with taking bumps on a regular basis given how stiff some wrestling rings can be.

Take WWE Superstar Karrion Kross for example, someone who a number of fans on social media have claimed can't take a back bump, or in some people's opinions won't. As expected, this is simply something that has picked up steam online by a small group of people, with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select having it confirmed to him that no one in WWE has ever had issues with Kross regarding his bumps, and that the producers who help put together his matches have never encountered any issues with him.

If people needed any more that Kross does in fact know how to bump and is more than happy to take multiple bumps during a match, his match with Sami Zayn at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28 saw him take multiple bumps, all of which were clipped by Sapp on X (formerly known as Twitter). Kross might not have gotten the chance to show off his bumping skills at Night of Champions had it not been for Dominik Mysterio, who was originally set to the defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at the event, but Mysterio was not medically cleared to travel due to a rib injury, resulting Kross and Zayn to be inserted in their place.