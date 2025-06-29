Elayna Black (Fka Core Jade) Says Mandy Rose Is Helping Her Navigate Post-WWE Career

Elayna Black, formerly Cora Jade in WWE, is back wrestling on the independent circuit after her release last month. Black received several independent bookings that has allowed her to have a running start post-WWE but it still hard to manage the reality of being released from a household company. While joining "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Black revealed what it was like for her personally following her WWE release.

"I feel like I've just sat in my apartment, me and my two little dogs, and I have all week now to just do whatever I want where as opposed to before I was doing stuff Monday through Saturday, Sunday was my only day off so it was constantly go go go go go," Black said. "I was forced for thirty days to just sit and do nothing except think and process and... yeah, it was a time but here we are."

Black admitted that she was shocked of her release but had a sense it was coming. Two weeks before her release Black reached out to fellow "WWE NXT" alumnus and former superstar Mandy Rose, telling her that she was anticipating her release and asked for guidance. Rose encouraged Black, telling her that she was going to be fine and offering resource support for what came; Black likened Rose to being a mother-figure to her. In addition to wrestling on the indies, Black has launched an OnlyFans account and feels a sense of freedom.

"WWE owns you, everything is through WWE. So, now I have these handcuffs off where I can wrestle still, still live my dream, go wherever I wanna go, but now make income from X, Y, and Z and do other opportunities X, Y, and Z. I'm not in a box anymore," Black remarked. "I feel like I don't have that sense of anxiety and pressure on my chest as I did when I worked for WWE and that's nothing against them."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.