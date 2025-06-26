Elayna Black (Fka Cora Jade) Says WWE Release Was 'Like Watching My Own Funeral'

Eleyana Black, known to WWE fans as Cora Jade, is still dealing with her release from the company earlier this year. The former NXT star sat down with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" to work through her feelings about her release.

"I feel like there are things that I didn't get to do, but like you said, that was my dream," she said, noting that she'd look back on old notebooks from her childhood to remind her of her dreams. "Get an action figure, have merchandise, wrestle this person...I was crossing off so many of those things. Really the only one I didn't cross off was 'wrestling at WrestleMania' or 'winning [a championship]...Obviously, there were things that were disappointing, but never will I sh** on WWE or trash WWE. I loved my time there."

Her sudden release from WWE gave Black a taste of how Tom Sawyer felt in Mark Twain's 1876 novel "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" felt.

"It almost felt like watching my own funeral while still being alive. It was like the weirdest thing," Black said, saying the "influx" of opinions bowled her over. "It was very like overwhelming."

Black was just one of many releases after WrestleMania 41. WWE culled Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Meta-Four's Jakara Jackson and Oro Mensah, and many others in late April/early-May. Black is uncertain of her future at present, both saying that she would be open to returning to WWE, but also praised AEW following her release.