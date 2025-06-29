Rhea Ripley Says She Bruised Ribs At WWE Night Of Champions, Recalls Avalanche Riptide

Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a physical Street Fight at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former WWE Women's World Champion won the match after delivering an avalanche Riptide off a wobbly table from the top rope before pinning Rodriguez, a sequence that was visibly risky but was excellently executed. At the WWE Night of Champions Post-Show, Ripley was asked about her avalanche Riptide which she got candid about.

"Honestly, I was just scared that I was gonna fall. It was so unstable," Ripley answered. "I was so worried that it was going to fall, so I'm glad that I got the avalanche Riptide and I nailed it and I won."

Raquel punished Ripley throughout the match, at one point tying up Ripley's arms in the ring ropes and attacking her mid-section with a kendo stick. Later in the contest, Raquel countered a somersault senton attempt by Ripley on the outside into a powerbomb through a piece of the announcer's table to the floor. At the Post-Show, Byron Saxton noticed Ripley was holding her ribs and asked how she was feeling.

"Honestly, I've felt better. The ribs are a bit bruised from the kendo and just like everything that went out there tonight, we left our bodies on the line and we went out there and we put on that match so I'm definitely gonna be sore tomorrow and I'm sore right now but it's all worth it because I got to kick Raquel's ass," Ripley replied.

