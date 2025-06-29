WWE's Bron Breakker Reveals How He Learned Of Alliance With Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman

After his monstrous run as WWE Intercontinental Champion came to an end at WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker's next move (the very next night) was to align himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, forming a new stable to dominate the roster. During an appearance on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, Breakker recalled the moment he was given the pitch to join the faction.

"So, I'm warming up for 'Mania, we're next ... first guy in our match's entrance just hit, and I'm like, waiting for my music, and [Triple H] comes around," Breakker said. "We do our normal routine and then he's like, 'You know what's going on?' I was like, 'No?' He said, 'Well, bam-bam-bam."

Breakker also claimed he's slowly building a good relationship with Triple H, noting that they joke all the time, but compared to "NXT" the main roster is a bit more intense, especially in "Gorilla position," where he used to tease Shawn Michaels and now teases "The Game."

"I always go over to him when he's in his chair, you know, when he's working, and I always either grab him or, you know, do something just to mess with his mojo," Breakker said, which led The Undertaker to add that if Triple H doesn't mess with you, he doesn't like you.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.