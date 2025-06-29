Triple H Praises John Cena & CM Punk For WWE Night Of Champions Match & Feud

In what may have been their final match against each other, John Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with assistance from an interfering Seth Rollins. Considered one of Cena's greatest rivals, the pair have shared many moments together and undoubtedly share a unique relationship. At the WWE Night of Champions Post-Show, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke on the Cena-Punk legacy.

"You are talking about two superstars in John Cena and CM Punk that sort of defined an era, and not only that, defining an era but sort of in a way defined each other. If you talk about CM Punk and his career you automatically talk about John Cena; if you talk about John Cena and his career you talk about CM Punk. It's just two generational superstars coming together one last time," Triple H said.

The WWE Hall of Famer felt the two had a different energy with them at the event that had not been felt before with any of their prior matches. The clock was turned back many years with Cena and Punk over the last few weeks with the revival of Punk's "pipe bomb" promo and Cena's "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona. When asked what his prior self fifteen years ago would have thought about Punk being back in WWE in 2025, re-creating the past and performing in Saudi Arabia, Triple H answered that he would not have taken that thought seriously at all but is very happy with their current relationship.

"People grow, people change, people evolve, and they learn and they learn a lot in life," Triple H said. "I was privileged to watch two men grow as people, especially CM Punk, I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologize to the people of Saudi, to just cherish where he is at in life and his career and the things he gets to do and the opportunities that he has and I was incredibly proud of him."

