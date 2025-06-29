AEW's Josh Alexander Compares Wrestling In Lucha Libre AAA To CMLL's Arena Mexico

AEW is still buzzing from their Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" last week and deservingly so. The night before "Dynamite," CMLL Martes Populares – CMLL Vs. AEW/ROH took place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City with one of the matches being CMLL's Atlantis Jr. versus "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander of AEW. Alexander has wrestled in Mexico in the past for TNA Wrestling and Lucha Libra AAA Worldwide.

While joining "AEW Unrestricted," Alexander compared his experience wrestling in CMLL and Arena Mexico to his past shows in Mexico.

"It was just completely different. I did AAA shows for TNA, they did the working agreement stuff, I have fond memories of that. I got to work [El Hijo del] Vikingo in front of that crowd. I remember the pin happened at the end of the match and I was like 'damn, that was a good match,' and then all of a sudden something beams me in the head, I'm like 'what is going on?' Something else hits me and I'm looking around and all of a sudden there's all these coins and bills hitting the ring 'cause I guess they really enjoyed the match so they wanted to show us love so they're throwing- literally I'm getting hit with coins from all angles and stuff," Alexander recalled.

The former TNA World Champion was asked about his match at Grand Slam Mexico where he was on the losing end of a 14-man tag team match representing The Don Callis Family and Allies. Alexander remarked that he detests any match involving more than 6 people due to the difficulty of fitting in something for everyone within the allotted time.

"For all things considered, 14-man tag, man, I think it went really well (laughs). There was some pretty scary bumps that happened in the match," Alexander said.

