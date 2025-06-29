Elayna Black (Fka Cora Jade) Thinks WWE Door Is Open, Still Wants WrestleMania Match

Elayna Black, formerly Cora Jade, has transitioned into life outside of WWE after her release from the company in early May. Black has resumed her in-ring career wrestling on the independent circuit but is hopeful she will soon return to a mainstream promotion, with a return to AEW being on her radar. While joining "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Black spoke on the possibility of returning to WWE in the future.

"Definitely. I'm 24-years-old, I feel like I didn't end on horrible terms there. Like I said, yes there's things that pissed me off but I'm human and I love wrestling so that's only natural," Black said. "I'm not gonna sit here and be like 'oh my god my time there was so horrible, I never want to go back,' absolutely not. I loved my time there; I loved the people I met there. I feel like anything is possible."

In addition to independent promotions, Black wrestled for Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling prior to signing with WWE in January 2021 and was a fixture of "WWE NXT" throughout her run. Black won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Roxanne Perez at The Great American Bash in July 2022 for what was her only title win in WWE. Black revealed that a match at WrestleMania is on her bucket list, while also acknowledging dream matches she is still hopeful of having.

"AJ Lee is my dream opponent of all-time. I don't know if I can (bring Lee back to wrestling), I know that Roxanne can, so I know between one of us I think we can do it," Black stated. "(Mercedes Monè is) my current dream match... To be able to wrestle her now where we have both had our time in WWE and we're both doing our own thing now, and doing whatever we want creatively, I feel like that is the ultimate dream match."

